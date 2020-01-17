CBI court rejects Jaganmohan’s plea

The CBI special court here on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who is facing a batch of quid pro quo cases, to stall hearing of five charge-sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Principal special judge of the special court B.R. Madhusudhan Rao, who had earlier heard the contentions of counsel of Mr Jagan and the ED, passed the order on the plea of AP Chief Minister. The judge agreed with the arguments of ED’s counsel that hearing of the charge-sheets filed by both ED and CBI could be carried out simultaneously.

Mr. Reddy filed the petition under Section 309 of Criminal Procedure Code, praying that the trial in cases related to the ED be kept in abeyance. Mr. Reddy, who had attended the CBI special court during the previous hearing on January 10 for the first time in his capacity as AP CM, did not turn up before the court on Friday. He had filed a petition seeking exemption from appearance before the court, stating that he was occupied with the High Power Committee meeting related to the State administration. Exempting him from appearance, the court posted the matters related to the ED for January 24.

The special court judge also declined to allow another petition filed by the AP CM, requesting the court to simultaneously hear the discharge petitions regarding five CBI charge-sheets against him in quid pro quo cases and the other charge-sheets filed by the CBI. Mr. Reddy filed the petition under Section 223 of Cr.P.C. CBI counsel opposed the petition, contending that the charge-sheets had been filed nearly eight years ago.

CBI counsel argued that Mr. Reddy and others had been trying to get the trial delayed by citing different grounds and presenting petitions. In this background, the trial of the charge-sheets and hearing of the discharge petitions should be conducted separately, CBI counsel argued.

Former Minister and presently YSRCP MLA from AP Dharmana Prasada Rao and Telangana Cabinet Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, against whom the CBI had filed supplementary charge-sheet over alleged investments made by Penna Cements group in some companies floated by Mr. Reddy, appeared before the court on Friday. Along with Mr. Rao and Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy, both of whom were colleagues in the Cabinet of Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy in the undivided AP, IAS officer Sri Lakshmi, retired IAS officer Samuel, former director of Mines V.D. Rajagopal, the then District Revenue Officer of Anantapur and the then Yadiki mandal tahsildar Mathangi Yellamma also appeared before the court in the case.