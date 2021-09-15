CBI court dismisses YSRCP rebel MP pleas seeking to cancel bails of Jagan, Vijaya Sai Reddy

The Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by YSRCP rebel MP K. Raghurama Krishna Raju seeking cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in a CBI case.

Another petition filed by the MP seeking cancellation of bail to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy too was dismissed.

The judge announced the verdict after the lunch break.

Earlier in the day, Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court dismissed a petition filed by the same MP requesting for transfer of the two petitions he had filed in CBI court to any other court. Presenting arguments before the bench of Justice K. Lakshman, the MP’s counsel said a media channel belonging to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister a few days ago tweeted a news stating CBI court dismissed his petition before the court pronounced the verdict on the matter.

This was an unwanted interference by the media and might influence the CBI court judge, he contended. However, Justice K. Lakshman dismissed the petition on Wednesday.