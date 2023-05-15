CBI court dismisses Uday Kumar Reddy bail petition

May 15, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CBI special court here on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy who was arrested by CBI officials on April 14 in the case of murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Uday Kumar Reddy, said to be a close associate of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, was summoned and questioned by CBI authorities before being arrested on April 14. The CBI authorities took him into custody for questioning following his arrest. Mr. Reddy filed petition in the court seeking bail.

Opposing his release on bail, the CBI authorities contended that there was possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence or influence the witnesses. They told the court that the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to complete probe in the case by June 30. They said it would not be correct to release the accused at this juncture.

ADVERTISEMENT