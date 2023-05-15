HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI court dismisses Uday Kumar Reddy bail petition

Supreme Court had directed that the probe be completed by June 30, CBI told the court opposing the bail petition

May 15, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CBI special court here on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy who was arrested by CBI officials on April 14 in the case of murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Mr. Uday Kumar Reddy, said to be a close associate of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, was summoned and questioned by CBI authorities before being arrested on April 14. The CBI authorities took him into custody for questioning following his arrest. Mr. Reddy filed petition in the court seeking bail.

Opposing his release on bail, the CBI authorities contended that there was possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence or influence the witnesses. They told the court that the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to complete probe in the case by June 30. They said it would not be correct to release the accused at this juncture.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.