CBI court allows Bhaskar Reddy’s plea

June 03, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The petitioner contended that he had been lodged in the prison for past several days and the investigators had completed even the custodial interrogation.

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The CBI special court on Friday has allowed the petition filed by Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, who had been lodged in prison after being arrested in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, seeking facilities under special category in Chanchalguda central prison. The special court recommended to the authorities to extend such facilities to Mr. Bhaskar Reddy.

The petitioner is father of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy. He filed petition in the special court seeking treatment under special category taking into consideration his age. Another petition filed by Bhaskar Reddy seeking bail was posted to Monday for hearing. The petitioner contended that he had been lodged in the prison for past several days and the investigators had completed even the custodial interrogation.

Another petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy impleading in the matter to assist the public prosecutor of CBI was also posted to Monday for hearing.

