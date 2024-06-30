GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI books three RGIA customs officials on charges of corruption

Updated - June 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against three customs officers posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad over allegations of conspiracy and corruption. The case is against superintendent of customs Peri Chakrapani, former superintendent of customs Yerukula Srinivasu and inspector Pankaj Gautam.

According to the CBI, the Central Industrial Security Force at the RGIA on March 16 caught two employees of different private companies while they were exchanging foreign currency notes worth ₹2.93 lakh for Indian currency notes with a father-son duo from Bahadurpura.

The foreign currency notes had been given to the two employees by the accused officials, who had obtained the currency notes from international passengers as payment for not imposing or lowering customs duty, according to the CBI officials. “It was also alleged that these public servants were adopting this modus operandi on a regular basis,” the CBI officials added.

The agency had searched four places — three in Hyderabad and one in New Delhi — and had recovered incriminating documents in connection with the case. Further investigation is under way.

