CBI books postal official

Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday opened an investigation against a sub-postmaster in Nalgonda district over allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹ 1. 625 crore.

A release from CBI stated that the accused postal official at Chintapalli post office exaggerated reports of social security pension accounts which he received from various branch post offices. Using his computer ID, he changed their amounts and generated them as if they were issued by the branches.

The branch post offices from where the official received the reports were Gadia Gowraram, Injamur, Kurmapalli, Nasarlapalli, Madanapur, Takkalapalli and Kurmed, it said.

Officials conducted searches at the accused’s residence in Devarakonda, Nalgonda district.

A full investigation is under way.