ADVERTISEMENT

CBI books 2 Hyderabad GST officials for bribery

Published - August 13, 2024 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a Superintendent and an Inspector working at the office of Principal Commissionerate of Central Tax, GST Hyderabad Commissionerate for allegedly harassing and extorting ₹5 lakh from a man.

As per the complainant, the accused officers threatened to impose GST on him for certain alleged irregularity. “Further, he alleged that the GST officers seized his iron scrap shop, demanded and accepted ₹5 lakh as illegal gratification and demanded another ₹3 lakh to open the sealed premises,” the CBI said in an official release on August 13.  

Following the case, the CBI conducted searches at two places in Hyderabad in connection with the case and recovered some incriminating documents. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US