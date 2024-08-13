CBI books 2 Hyderabad GST officials for bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a Superintendent and an Inspector working at the office of Principal Commissionerate of Central Tax, GST Hyderabad Commissionerate for allegedly harassing and extorting ₹5 lakh from a man.

As per the complainant, the accused officers threatened to impose GST on him for certain alleged irregularity. “Further, he alleged that the GST officers seized his iron scrap shop, demanded and accepted ₹5 lakh as illegal gratification and demanded another ₹3 lakh to open the sealed premises,” the CBI said in an official release on August 13.

Following the case, the CBI conducted searches at two places in Hyderabad in connection with the case and recovered some incriminating documents. Further investigation is under way.