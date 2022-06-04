CBI arrests Midhani AGM, 2 special police officers 

June 04, 2022 00:43 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested seven persons, including an AGM of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), an assistant commandant and a constable of the Telangana State Special Protection Force (SSPF) for allegedly conspiring and selling the unit’s precious metal alloys to private scrap dealers.

It also arrested two casual employees of MIDHANI and two scrap dealers.

Releasing a statement, the CBI said investigation revealed that a vehicle was intercepted while transferring 950 kgs of the precious material. Searches were also conducted at six locations in the city to gather evidence.