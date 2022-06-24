CAW course for naval officers

A dozen officers of the Indian Navy of the rank of Commander and Lieutenant Commander participated in a five-day course held at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad, to enhance the cohesiveness between the two services besides providing avenues to comprehend the tactical procedures being followed in the Indian Air Force (IAF). The joint operations were held from June 20 to 24.

Specialists from air headquarters and programme director of critical projects, being pursued by DRDO, addressed participants during the capsule course, which was formally inaugurated by CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal K.S.K. Suresh, said a press release on Friday.