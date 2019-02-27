Caught copying, girl jumps from building

A girl appearing for intermediate first year examinations attempted suicide when caught red handed while copying in the examination here on Wednesday.

The girl, a student of SR college came to RD college, the examination centre at Nayeemnagar. She was caught by the invigilator while copying from slips she brought to the exam hall. The invigilator asked the girl to follow him to the principal’s room. The girl who was walking behind suddenly jumped from the two-storey building feeling humiliated.

The girl hails from Illanthakunta of Karimnagar.

Some students staged a protest demonstration in her support. However, the police prevailed over and dispersed them as prohibitory orders were in vogue in view of intermediate annual examinations.

She sustained injuries to her head, face and legs. She is out of danger and is undergoing treatment, said Subedari CI S. Sadaiah.

