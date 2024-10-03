ADVERTISEMENT

Cattle smuggling bid foiled, 125 cattle rescued from four container lorries

Published - October 03, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Penchikalpet police on Wednesday foiled a cattle smuggling bid and rescued around 125 bulls and cows from four container lorries near Penchikalpet in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Penchikalpet Sub-Inspector of Police A. Komuraiah intercepted four Hyderabad-bound container lorries, bearing Maharashtra registration numbers, on the outskirts of Penchikalpet. Around 147 cows and bulls were found tied inside the four lorry containers and 22 of them were found dead, sources said.

As many as 125 cows and bulls were rescued and shifted to a nearby goshala.

The police registered a case against 12 persons, including the crew members of the four lorries and others involved in the cattle smuggling attempt, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US