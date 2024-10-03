Cattle smuggling bid foiled, 125 cattle rescued from four container lorries

The Penchikalpet police on Wednesday foiled a cattle smuggling bid and rescued around 125 bulls and cows from four container lorries near Penchikalpet in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Penchikalpet Sub-Inspector of Police A. Komuraiah intercepted four Hyderabad-bound container lorries, bearing Maharashtra registration numbers, on the outskirts of Penchikalpet. Around 147 cows and bulls were found tied inside the four lorry containers and 22 of them were found dead, sources said.

As many as 125 cows and bulls were rescued and shifted to a nearby goshala.

The police registered a case against 12 persons, including the crew members of the four lorries and others involved in the cattle smuggling attempt, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.