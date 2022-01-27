Cath lab and trauma care unit to be inaugurated at Khammam district headquarters hospital

KHAMMAM

27 January 2022 20:25 IST

A state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) and a trauma care unit are slated to become operational at the government district headquarters hospital here on January 28.

Health Minister Harish Rao will inaugurate the cath lab and trauma care unit, set up at the newly-constructed block on the premises of the hospital building with an estimated cost of ₹22 crore, hospital sources said. Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar will accompany him.

The modern cath lab will facilitate diagnosis and treatment of various cardiac ailments through minimally invasive procedures.

The new block to be christened as emergency medicine wing will provide prompt emergency medical care to needy patients.

A milk bank is also scheduled to be inaugurated at the Mother and Child Healthcare block at the hospital to cater to the needs of needy newborns by encouraging voluntary breast milk donation by lactating women, hospital sources added.

The Health Minister will also lay the foundation stones for two 100-bed hospitals, one in Madhira town and another in Sattupalli town, late on Friday afternoon.