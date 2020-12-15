Categorisation of SROs based on demand proposed

HYDERABAD

15 December 2020 18:08 IST

Steps being taken to expedite registration processes, says Minister

The State government has decided to categorise the sub-registrar offices (SROs) into different groups to meet the anticipated increase in demand for transactions relating to registration/mutation of non-agricultural properties.

Accordingly, more number of sub-registrars would be deployed in the areas of high demand, especially in the areas within the Greater Hyderabad limits and surrounding areas, to expedite the registration/mutation processes. “Sub-registrars and their subordinate staff from the areas of low demand will be deployed in the offices where the demand is high so that there are no delays in carrying out the transactions,” Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said adding the redeployment of staff would be in place for the next three months.

The five-member Cabinet sub-committee headed by Mr. Prashanth Reddy, constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, held its first meeting with section of stakeholders including builders on Tuesday. The Chief Minister directed the sub-committee to hold meeting with all stakeholders to elicit their views on evolving guidelines for simplifying the registration processes further avoiding scope for payment of bribes.

Briefing media after the meeting, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said the categorization of SROs was contemplated in view of the rush anticipated at these offices consequent on allowing registration of non-agricultural properties after a gap of close to 100 days. The Cabinet panel had decided to conduct a meeting with bankers on Wednesday to clear their doubts, if any, pertaining to the online processes. “The entire set of documents are hosted online. Bankers need not have any apprehensions about them,” he said.

The meeting would be followed by workshop of stakeholders on Thursday wherein discussions would be held on statutory issues, system related issues and operational problems. “Separate teams of officials will be constituted to look into these three aspects. Real estate developers and other stakeholders who are experienced in these matters can join these teams to give their suggestions,” he said.

Asked about the difficulties faced in generation of property tax identification number (PTIN) and other issues, he said the intention of the Chief Minister was to ensure that a unique number was given to each of the property spread across the State. This would ensure that there was no scope for tampering the records and it would also eliminate problems like multiple registrations.

He said the provisions relating to development-cum-general power of attorney (DGPA) would be included in the website within two days. Steps would also be taken to incorporate GPA, mortgage deeds, mortgage release deeds and other provisions at the earliest. “Most of the teething problems encountered in the system have been overcome and efforts are underway to ensure hassle-free transactions,” he averred.