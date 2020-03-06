CAT reserves order on IPS officer’s suspension

HYDERABAD

With the arguments concluding over suspension of senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateshwar Rao of Andhra Pradesh, the Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad has reserved orders in the case on Friday.

Mr. Rao, who was suspended by AP government over allegations of unfair practices in procurement of security equipment, moved the CAT seeking to set aside the disciplinary action. A bench of CAT chairman Justice L. Narsimha Reddy and member B.V. Sudhakar heard contentions of Mr. Rao’s counsel Vidya Sagar for the past few days.

Former Advocate General of Telangana High Court and senior lawyer D. Prakash Reddy, who was engaged by AP government, appeared for the State. Mr. Reddy contended that the officer played crucial role in ensuring the tenders of purchasing drones were finalised in favour of a company headed by his son Chetan Sai Krishna.

Though the tender was eventually cancelled, Mr. Rao allegedly wrote a letter stating that the same company be awarded the contract. After conducting an inquiry, the government suspended the officer accusing him of violating the service rules.

Mr. Rao’s lawyer Vidya Sagar contended that AP government failed to comply with the rule that Centre should be informed of any disciplinary action taken against an All India Service officer within 48 hours. There could have been some delay in conveying to the Centre about the officer’s suspension due to holidays, the senior lawyer said.

Mr. Sagar argued that the government cannot unilaterally suspend an IPS officer over mere allegations. It should serve a notice to the officer concerned and only then action should be initiated, he said before the Tribunal.