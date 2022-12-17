CAT not too tough to crack, aspirants told

December 17, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

“The competition level of this exam is high, and this high competition level makes this exam tough; but if you are prepared well, then the Common Entrance Test (CAT) is not too tough to crack,” said national course director for CAT at TIME coaching institute, K.Ramnath.

He was one of the resource persons for a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities through CAT & GMAT’ held at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Mr. Ramnath delivered a talk on ‘Why MBA’, top institutes in India and when to pursue it. MBA is the route to global opportunities, getting into the big corporate world, and becoming an entrepreneur, he said and advised that one should go for MBA after college, but not after acquiring work experience.

CAT is an all-India online entrance exam for admissions into IIMs and other top B-schools in India. It is held in November every year in two sessions. “There are a total of 100 questions, divided into three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and Quantitative Ability. There is also a negative marking of minus 1 for incorrect answers,” he explained.

A candidate targeting the 99 percentile mark needs to optimise his/her attempts for difficult questions as well, Mr. Ramnath advised. The overall attempt rate has to be maintained for each section and one can improve their speed with practice alone, he added.

By acquiring thorough knowledge, good reading speed, quick mental calculation, and familiarity with all types of questions, one can crack CAT easily, he concluded.