CAT declines relief to seven IAS officers over cadre re-allocation

The Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad on Tuesday declined to grant relief to seven IAS officers who moved it challenging the recent proceedings of the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training over their allocation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cadres.

Vani Prasad, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose and Amrapali Kata were allotted to A.P. cadre, C. Hari Kiran, Lotheti Shiva Shankar and G. Srijana were assigned to Telangana. The first four officers (currently posted in Telangana) wanted to be retained in Telangana, the other three currently serving in A.P. wanted to be continued there.

The Tribunal’s bench members — Latha Baswaraj Patne-Judicial and Shalini Mishra-Administrative — while admitting the original applications (OAAs) of the officers, directed the officers to report to the respective State cadres they had been allotted to by Wednesday as per the DoPT instructions. The Bench, which heard the arguments for nearly three hours, said it would ‘hear the matter further in detail and pronounce final judgement’ even as counsels of the officers requested for a stay order.

The Bench instructed the DoPT to file a detailed counter affidavit with specifically explaining the issues relating to parameters deciding ‘domicile’ status of the officers, swapping of officers and rules of reservations. It also wanted the Centre to furnish a copy of the DoPT’s one-man committee of Deepak Khandekar based on which the officers’ cadre allocation was done.

The counsels of Ms. Vani Prasad and Ms. Vakati Karuna contended that their domicile status wrongly shown as A.P. though they completed their education and continued to live in Hyderabad and Telangana. While the rules mandated that their permanent postal address and the address in service records should be considered to decide domicile status, the DoPT acted otherwise, they said.

The counsel for Ms. Amrapali said that the Pratyusha Sinha Committee considered swapping of officers between A.P. and Telangana for directly recruited officers in unreserved category. The officer’s representation was rejected rather mechanically, the advocate said. Mr. Ronald Rose’s counsel contended that the Sinha Committee’s adherence to a ‘faulty’ cut-off date rendered injustice to him.

One of the counsels for the petitioners contended that the DoPT took Scheduled Tribe status of an IAS officer for allocation of the State cadre though he was selected for IAS on merit basis. He was ranked 18 in the final selection list of civil services but he claimed ST category status while preferring cadre allocation, the counsel said.