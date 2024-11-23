Caste survey touches one crore families so far in Telangana

The comprehensive household survey by the Telangana government achieved a key milestone on Friday (November 22, 2024) with the enumeration of one crore families.

The survey, which began on November 6, completed the enumeration of one crore families in 16 days, shattering the myth that the exercise may not be completed soon, given the massive details being collected by the government.

Out of 33 districts, the survey covered nearly all the families in eight districts. The survey is cent percent in Mulugu and Jangaon districts while Nalgonda and Medak districts recorded 99.9% followed by Jagtial and Gadwal districts that registered 99.1%. The other district that covered more than 98% include Yadadri Bhongir (98.8%), Kamareddy (98.50%), Asifabad and Manchiryal (98%), Nizamabad (97.9%) and Sircilla (97.8%).

Officials revealed that the survey had been completed in all these districts except for those living in other areas and those whose houses had been found locked.

Going by the statistics people in the rural areas seem to have responded positively to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s appeal that caste survey will be useful for social empowerment and the upliftment of BC, SC, ST and weaker sections in the future.

More than one lakh employees, including enumerators, supervisors, data entry operators are participating in the exercise at various stages. A total of 87,807 enumerators are deputed to carry out the survey with 47,561 sent to rural areas.

In the first phase, the government conducted enumeration of houses from November 6 to 8 and found a total of 1,16,14,349 families in the Sstate. The second phase began on November 9 with the enumerators starting the door-to-door survey to collect the details. The exercise revealed that out of a total of 1,16,14,349 families, 64,41,183 are living in rural areas and 51,73,166 in urban areas.

However, the survey is progressing slowly in Greater Hyderabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts due to the high density of population, according to officials.