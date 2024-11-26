Caste census will be the third mass movement by Congress for social justice, says Telangana Chief Minister  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has described the Congress resolve to take up country wide caste census as the third mass movement towards social justice that will be ushered in by the party as and when it comes to power.

Former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi led the first phase of social change with steps like implementation of rule of reservation for SC, ST communities and nationalisation of banks. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ushered in social justice 2.0 through Mandal Commission report and voting right at the age of 18. The third phase of the movement, social justice 3.0, started under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Telangana Government launched a comprehensive survey to assess social, educational, political, financial and caste status in the State which had covered 92% households as of now. The Chief Minister was speaking at the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan organised by the Congress in New Delhi coinciding with the Constitution Day on Tuesday on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

He asserted that the State Government was committed to take forward its decision to carry out “jitini bhagedari, utni hissedari” (resources for communities in line with their population) once the survey work was completed. He expressed concern that Constitution was facing danger since the past decade prompting Mr. Rahul Gandhi to launch a nation wide agitation. “The overwhelming response of the people can be seen from the fact that BJP is restricted to 240 seats in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently seeking 400 seats,” he said.

People were firm on defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections as could be seen from the results of Wayanad and Nanded elections while the Congress alliance could successfully retain majority in Jharkhand elections. Mr. Reddy said protection of the Constitution was not the duty of Mr. Rahul Gandhi alone and the time had come for people from all sections to partner in the movement.

“Mahatma Gandhi parivar is striving to protect the Constitution and Mr. Modi’s parivar, the Sangh parivar is trying to change it,” he alleged.