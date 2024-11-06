Caste census to cover 1.17 crore families in Telangana in three weeks

The comprehensive household census for assessing the social, financial, educational, employment, political and caste status of all the 1.17 crore families across Telangana got off to an enthusiastic start on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Objective of the census

The census exercise has been launched with the objective to assess the status of SC, ST and BC communities as well as the socio-economic and educational situation of other families. On completion, the census data will be utilised for effective planning and implementation of schemes to further improve the socio-economic, education, political and other parameters.

Number of families in Telangana 1,17,44,954 Number of families in GHMC 28,32,490 Number of families in non-GHMC areas 89,12,464

56 questions

The Government has accordingly prepared a 56-point questionnaire in addition to 19 supplementaries for preparing a comprehensive database of the people.

Of the total families, 28.32 lakh are in the GHMC area and the remaining 89.12 lakh in the non-GHMC areas. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described the survey as historic in that an effective database pertaining to all families would be prepared enabling the Government to realise the goal of providing equal benefits to all as enshrined in the Constitution. The census exercise was sure to become a role model for the country as it encompasses all aspects related to the families and ensure that the benefits of welfare and development schemes would reach the last mile.

Schedule It is an eight week exercise First three weeks Details will be recorded Next three weeks The detail will be compiled and digitised Two weeks Two weeks further that, field checks to verify authenticity of data. Enumerators will visit to houses not covered earlier. November 6 - 8 Stickers will be affixed to houses with details of name of the family head From November 9 Details will be recorded for the survey

The State Government has identified 87,092 enumeration blocks as part of the census exercise of which 19,328 are in the GHMC limits and 67,764 in other areas. Each enumeration block will comprise of 150 to 175 families and will be covered by one enumerator.

A supervisor has been appointed for every 10 enumerators to monitor the implementation of the exercise. A total of 94,750 enumerators have been selected for the exercise with 24,488 taking up the census work in GHMC limits and 70,262 in other areas.

For three days from Wednesday, enumerators would prepare data pertaining to all households incorporating details like house number and name of the owner and stickers would be pasted on the doors of respective houses.

This would be followed by preparation of comprehensive data pertaining to all households. Once the exercise is completed at the grass root level, computerisation of the data would be taken up at mandal and district levels. Additional collectors had been appointed as nodal officers at the district level and district level officials at the mandal level to supervise digitisation of data.

Steps had been taken to create exclusive dashboards for uploading data so that the progress of the exercise could be reviewed at any point of time. Simultaneously, steps had been taken to maintain secrecy of the data and ensure that survey schedules were stored digitally. The Government had appealed to the families to keep their Aadhar, PAN card, ration card and Dharani passbook ready so that enumeration of the respective families would be completed speedily.

