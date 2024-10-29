Caste census to be launched across Telangana on November 6, says Deputy Chief Minister

Telangana Government has decided to launch a comprehensive survey for assessing socio-economic and caste details of the entire population from November 6.

The survey would comprise questionnaire about the details of members of individual households, their caste, sub-caste status, economic status, political representation and other aspects. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the survey envisaged collection of details like social, economic, educational and other aspects of all the families and would help formulate policies to achieve equality in society which was one of the main pillars of the Constitution. The government has resolved to conduct the survey to achieve this goal.

The Deputy Chief Minister held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday to explain them about the goals of the survey and the modalities that should be adopted to ensure that all families were covered through it. District collectors were directed to ensure effective conduct of the survey and were instructed to utilise the services of teachers as enumerators for the exercise.

Steps should be taken to ensure that enumerators were provided with block map, survey schedule and manual for conduct of the survey.

Training should accordingly be provided to them on the 50-point questionnaire so that they could effectively reach out to the people. Enumerators should complete the listing of households and cover at least five to seven houses every day after the schools hours to register the details of families. They should allocate adequate time to ensure that there was quality output from the households for the questions that were being asked.

The government, on its part, had decided to provide attractive payment to enumerators, supervisors and other staff that would be deployed on the survey work. While enumerators would record the details in the areas assigned to them, the district collectors should visit villages and urban areas in their respective jurisdiction on a daily basis besides reviewing the progress of the survey.

Adequate publicity should be given to the survey to educate people about the exercise so that they would participate in the process without fail.