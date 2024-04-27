Caste census is a complex issue, needs scientific study: K. Laxman

April 27, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman termed the caste census a complex issue with multiple identities of the same castes existing in different parts of the country that would require a thorough and scientific study.

“BJP is not against caste census, but the issue needs a proper study,” he said in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to conduct the caste census if Congress comes to power,” he said, questioning the rationale behind raising the caste census demand now.

The national OBC Morcha president said that the “Reddys and Kammas are upper castes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but BCs in Karnataka. Similarly, BCs in some States are upper castes in some other States. “Why is the Congress raising this issue now, despite ruling the country for over 50 years? Why didn’t they think of it then?” he asked.

Due to opposition within the Congress, the Karnataka government is yet to release its caste data reflecting the numerous issues connected with it. Even the BRS government secured the caste details through the household survey but never made it public, he added.

Ridiculing the Congress party’s claims that BJP would change the Constitution, he asked how was it possible. “It will never happen. The Congress government is spreading lies unable to match with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He asked whether Mr. Modi ever said the Constitution would be changed.

Mr. Laxman asked Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy why he was not questioning BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who openly argued for writing a new Constitution. “This only shows how Mr. Reddy and KCR are together,” he claimed.

Accusing the Congress of practising divisive politics through decades, he said that BJP believes in development for all. He alleged that Muslim appeasement was in Congress’ DNA and Congress, along with other Opposition parties, was resorting to appeasement politics at the cost of the majority community.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to abolish 4% reservation for Muslims in Telangana, and said that the share would be distributed among SCs, STs and BCs. Congress wants to encourage conversions through such religion-based quota, he said.

