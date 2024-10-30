GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Caste census in TG should be a role model: Revanth Reddy

CM urges party cadre to coordinate with govt. in conducting caste census

Published - October 30, 2024 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with other ministers and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud at a meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with other ministers and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud at a meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Congress party cadre to actively collaborate with the Backward Classes (BC) Commission in executing the caste census, and set an example for the Centre.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Addressing a meeting on caste census at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to this initiative. “The way we adopt the caste census in Telangana should be a role model for other states,” he said, adding that “a promise made by the Gandhi family will be fulfilled at any cost.”

The CM recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise to conducting a socio-economic, caste and political survey, made during a public meeting in September last year at Tukkuguda, as part of the poll campaign. Stating that his identity is aligned with the Congress, he warned against dissenting voices against the Gandhi family, calling such behaviour ‘betrayal’ to the party.

Observers

He highlighted the crucial role of the BC Commission, led by senior Congress leader G. Niranjan, in steering the census. To ensure thorough coordination, Mr. Reddy proposed appointing 33 observers, one for each district, to oversee the process, which he likened to a health check-up to reveal people’s issues.

He said that the caste census must be adopted by the Centre, and called for its completion by November 30. Continuing his tirade against the Opposition, he detailed the government’s recruitment efforts, including successful Group-I exams, despite legal hurdles.

Refuting allegations of bias towards Open Category candidates through GO 29, he clarified that only 8.84% selected candidates belonged to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also emphasised that Telangana should be a role model for caste census initiatives across India. He highlighted the Congress government’s early steps towards the census, including a unanimous resolution passed by the Cabinet on February 4, followed by a legislative resolution.

“Involving all sections of the society, the survey will include BC, SC, and ST commissions, along with senior officials, ensuring diverse perspectives are reflected,” he said.

Extensive consultations

Mr. Vikramarka said that the survey findings would offer solutions to social disparities. Congress committees will hold extensive consultations at the district level, culminating in a meeting with intellectuals and progressive voices on November 5.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government intends to complete the census by December 7, and announced plans to submit a formal resolution to the Central Government for an OBC caste census. “While the SC and ST census will be conducted as part of the decennial census, the OBC caste census must also be held,” he said.

