Cash seizures worth ₹1.60 crore during vehicle checking  

April 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangalhat police on Tuesday seized ₹1.5 crore of unaccounted cash from three men during vehicle checking as part of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.

Kotha Ravichandra, resident of Srinagar Miyapur, Suresh, resident of Gangaram Chandanagar and driver Chitala Srinivas were arrested by the police near Darusalam out post around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they were travelling from Goshamahal to Bollaram.

In another instance, Commissioners Task Force (South-East) seized unaccounted cash worth ₹10 lakh during vehicle check at Puranapul X Road. Following this, the Kulsumpura arrested M.A. Javeed, 33, who runs a second-hand mobile business in Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.