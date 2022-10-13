Cash credit dues between TS, AP civil supplies corporations discussed at meeting

Telangana objects to claim that dues from it are ₹ 627 crore as principal figure was only ₹ 354 crore

The dispute relating to cash credit amount due to Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited from its Telangana counterpart figured prominently during the meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry to resolve the pending bifurcation issues between the two States yet again.

The Telangana government has raised its objection to the Union Food Ministry’s assertion that an amount of ₹ 627 crore was pending payment by Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The Ministry said, during the recent meeting between the two States convened by the Union Home Secretary, that this was the only food credit default by any State in the country due to which all States were suffering, as banks had increased the interest rates.

Interestingly, the Union Home Secretary desired to know if the principal could be settled first and whether the correct credit details were available with the Union Food department. The Joint Secretary concerned informed the meeting that the principal figure had changed because “earlier calculations given by government of Telangana were not correct”. He said since the SBI had given the credit, all the details were available with it, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Representatives of Telangana, however, contended that the principal figure given earlier was ₹ 354 crore and now it had been observed at ₹ 627 crore though the total liability remained the same. The State asserted that it was ready to pay the principal amount subject to an undertaking by the AP government that it would release Telangana’s share of subsidy immediately after getting it from the Centre. The AP representatives said there was need for delinking credit due amount from subsidy and it would help credit facilitation by SBI for paddy procurement.

The meeting accordingly resolved that since there was an agreement between the two States for payment of SBI dues and sharing of subsidy, the Department of Food should direct the SBI to share the details with both the State governments within one week and thereafter, the two States would settle the matter mutually.

The meeting also discussed about the division of funds under centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), expenditure on common institutions and public debt related to externally aided projects (EAP). The representatives of the two States agreed that based on the final figures of account generals of both the States in case of CSS and EAP funds, the issues would be resolved mutually. In respect of the expenditure on common institutions, the AP government said they had sought some clarifications from the Telangana government and the issue would be settled after obtaining them.