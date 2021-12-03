Cases spike in last 4 days

HYDERABAD

03 December 2021 00:22 IST

60% of those who skipped their second dose are from urban districts

Telangana has recorded a comparatively high number of COVID cases for the fourth consecutive day. On Thursday, 189 people tested positive. While 184 people were detected with coronavirus on Monday, 196 tested positive on Tuesday, and the State recorded 193 cases on Wednesday. Around 140-160 people were testing positive in a day after the second wave subsided.

While 36,883 people were examined on Thursday, results of 1,682 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new cases on Thursday include 77 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 12 from Rangareddy, and 10 each from Warangal Urban and Karimnagar. No infections were detected in five districts.

Another cluster of 27 cases were detected at a residential school in Patancheru mandal. Incidentally, majority of the clusters in the beginning of the second wave were found in government educational institutes.

When asked why the cluster of cases were detected only in government schools and not corporate educational institutions, Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that in residential schools, students stay together under one roof. He added that masks have to be worn in close gatherings.

From March 2, 2020, to December 2 this year, a total of 2.86 crore samples were tested and 6,76,376 were diagnosed with COVID. Of the total cases, 3,680 were active cases, 6,68,701 have recovered, and 3,995 people died.

Out of the over 25 lakh people in the State who had skipped their second dose, over 15 lakh are from urban districts, where literacy rates and awareness levels are high, which is 60%.

The DPH said that 5.90 lakh people from Hyderabad, 4.89 lakh people from Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 4.15 lakh from Rangareddy had skipped their second dose.

“Out of the 25.79 lakh people who skipped their second dose, nearly 15 lakh are from GHMC limits,” he said, urging people to take their shots immediately.

A total of 2.77 crore people in the State above 18 years are eligible for vaccination. From January 16 to November 29, 2.48 crore took the first dose and 1.27 crore took the second dose.