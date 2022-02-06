Cases plunge due to lesser tests in Telangana

HYDERABAD

06 February 2022 22:15 IST

On Sunday, 1,217 test positive for coronavirus

The number of COVID-19 tests and cases have plunged in Telangana on Sunday. The daily tests in the State ranged from 75,000 to 95,000 from the beginning of February, and 2,000-2,900 people were detected with coronavirus in a day.

On Sunday (February 6), only 48,434 samples were tested and 1,217 tested positive for the virus. Results of 1,325 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The 1,217 new infections include 383 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 103 from Rangareddy, 99 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020 to February 6 of this year, a total of 3.25 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 7,77,530 people were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 26,498 are active cases, 7,46,932 have recovered, and 4,100 people have died.