Cases plummet as COVID tests see big drop

Only 465 cases detected as tests fall by nearly 35,000

A sharp drop in COVID-19 cases was observed in Telangana on Sunday as the number of tests fell by around 35,000.

Every day, over 1 lakh samples are examined, and in the past few days, around 700 positive cases are being detected. However, on Sunday, only 65,007 samples were tested and of them, 465 turned up positive. This drop in tests, and therefore, cases, is not unusual for a Sunday.

The new 465 cases include 70 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 42 from Karimnagar, 33 from Suryapet and 32 from Khammam. Apart from GHMC which is a urban locality, the remaining three districts have been recording comparatively high number of cases.

A high-level team from the Health department is touring these districts to figure out the reasons for the wide prevalence of coronavirus.

On Sunday, four more patients succumbed to COVID-19, pushing up the death toll to 3,729. The State’s total case tally stands at 6,31,683 with 10,316 active cases.