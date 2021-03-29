Cases on the rise in Yadadri

38 fresh infections detected, mostly linked to the temple

Cases of coronavirus infection is on the rise in Yadagirigutta temple town, with much of the positive cases being detected from within the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

According to information issued by the District Medical & Health Office, nearly 70 persons were identified as COVID-positive, including the 38 fresh cases that were confirmed on Sunday. A total 312 tests were conducted only on Sunday, locally and for temple-related persons, and 38 were positive.

Officials have intensified the tests in the past three days, and reportedly, the target victims are more often found in sources linked to the temple treasury, priests and other staff. The initial suspicion was out on Thursday when one of the priests, who participated in the temple brahmotsavam, tested positive.

Earlier on Saturday, temple executive officer N. Geetha released information that certain staff of the temple were diagnosed with COVID-19, and hence, many devotees’ arjitha sevas and anna dana service were temporarily suspended till March 30.

Now, fresh cases reported also point to infection among a few other priests.

Officials said more tests will be conducted to check the infection at the earliest. A decision on continuation or regulation of temple services will also be taken soon.

Following the fresh bout of infection, the devotee footfall was lower on Sunday. The temple premises is also under strict surveillance for COVID precautionary measures.