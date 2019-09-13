Cases of viral fevers on the rise in Khammam

Cases of vector-borne diseases, including dengue and other seasonal ailments, continue to trickle in from different parts of the district spurring the demand for additional beds in the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and supply of mosquito nets in the fever-affected areas.

The number of people suffering from seasonal diseases, including dengue, has risen to 971 in the district even as the multi-departmental efforts further intensified to control the mosquito menace and fevers across the district.

Sources said that a middle-aged farmer K Narasimha Rao of Raghunadhapalem succumbed to fever while being shifted to Hyderabad on Thursday. While sources close to his family attributed his death to dengue, the Health Department officials dismissed the report of “dengue related” death.

The fever situation is under control all over the district and all those who tested positive for vector-borne diseases are recovering in various hospitals, said District Medical and Health Officer Kalavathi Bai.

There is no need for panic as prompt medical services are being ensured to the patients suffering from seasonal ailments including fevers, she asserted. No dengue deaths have been reported from the entire district till date this season, she reiterated. Meanwhile, SFI district committee secretary Ramesh demanded that the government supply mosquito nets to the social welfare hostels, appoint regular ANMs and conduct medical camps in all the State-run and self-managed hostels to safeguard the health of the students.