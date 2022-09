ADVERTISEMENT

The Begumpet police on Friday confirmed that it has filed cases against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for endangering lives of people in the ticket-sale event that led to stampede at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Two sections under IPC were pressed against HCA – (S. 420) Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and (S. 337) Causing hurt by act endangering human life. A probe was opened.