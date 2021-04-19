Cases drop with fewer tests on Sunday

4,009 infections recorded as around 84,000 samples were tested on Sunday

Telangana’s COVID-19 daily tally on Sunday recorded a significant drop from the previous day with 4,009 new infections being detected. On Saturday, 5,093 cases had been recorded.

This dip comes in the backdrop of fewer tests than usual, as has been the norm on weekends. On Sunday, 83,809 samples were examined as against the usual 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh tests being conducted daily since the past week with last Tuesday, which coincided with Ugadi, also being an exception.

Though cases detected were low, fatalities remained high with 14 patients succumbing to the infectious disease. This is the second highest number of deaths in a day recorded multiple times since the outbreak last year. The death toll has reached 1,838.

100-plus cases

Of the 33 districts in the State, 13 recorded more than 100 cases.

The highest of 705 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 363 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 360 from Nizamabad, 336 from Rangareddy and 264 from Sangareddy, according to a media bulletin issued by the State Health department.

Till April 18 this year, more than 1.18 crore samples have been tested and 3,55,433 positive cases detected. Of the total, 39,154 were active cases, while 3,14,441 have recovered.