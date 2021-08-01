Cases drop to 455 on Sunday

HYDERABAD

01 August 2021 19:55 IST

Telangana recorded 455 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 6,45,406 and death toll to 3,805.

The daily cases showed a drop as the number of samples tested were low. Around 1.1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples are usually put to test daily during weekdays, leading to the detection of 600-odd cases. On Sunday, however, only 83,763 samples were examined.

Of the new infections, the highest of 77 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 41 cases in Khammam, 35 in Karimnagar, 27 in Rangareddy, and 24 in Pedapalli. No case was detected in Jogulamba Gadwal, and only one infection each came to the fore in Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Narayanpet and Kamareddy.

Of the total cases, 8,873 were active as of Sunday evening.