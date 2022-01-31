Cases drop below 3K as only 81K samples tested

Sharp dip in new infections in GHMC region

Less than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana for the second consecutive day as comparatively fewer tests were conducted.

Between January 26 and January 29, the daily tests in the State had dropped to 95,000 to a little over 1 lakh, leading to the detection of around 3,800 to 4,000 infections. The tests further dropped to 65,623 on Sunday and 2,484 infections cases recorded.

On Monday, a total of 81,486 samples were examined, leading to the detection of 2,861 infections, Results of 2,704 samples were awaited.

Three COVID patients have died. While the cases have dropped, the number of patients in ICU remains over 800.

Sharp drop

A sharp drop in the cases was observed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region. From January 6 this year, the municipal corporation limits was recording 1,000 to 1,700 cases. On Monday, only 746 cases were detected.

The 2,861 new infections also included 234 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 165 from Rangareddy, 130 from Khammam and 104 from Nalgonda.

The cumulative caseload stands at 7,63,911 and death toll at 4,089.