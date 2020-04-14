Cases booked against ‘morning walkers’

As many as 65 persons were booked on charges of venturing onto the main roads on the pretext of morning walk in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in various parts of the town and its adjoining residential colonies in Khammam rural mandal by the police on Tuesday.

So far the district police have registered cases against as many as 312 persons for roaming on the roads without any valid reason and seized a total 952 vehicles for plying in violation of lockdown norms across the district, police sources said.

Around 1343 liquor bottles worth about ₹ 3 lakh were seized by the police during vehicle checking and surprise raids in different parts of the district as part of strict enforcement of lockdown since March 23.