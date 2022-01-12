Telangana

Cases booked against actor Siddharth

The Cyber Crime police of the Hyderabad city police on Wednesday filed cases against actor Siddharth for allegedly making derogatory comments against badminton champion Saina Nehwal.

The actor, based on a complaint by one Prerna Thiruvaipati, was booked for two offences. For publishing obscene material in electronic form, as per Section 67 of The Information Technology Act, and for words intended to insult the modesty of a woman, as per Section 509 of the IPC.

Ms. Prerna, vice president of Hindu Jana Shakti from Kadapa, as described on her Twitter page, also publicly shared the copy of the first information report.

Mr. Siddharth, on January 6, had tagged Ms. Nehwal’s tweet that expressed concern of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab. He commented: “subtle cock champion of the world.”

On Tuesday night, back on Twitter with an apology letter to Ms. Nehwal, he said it was a “rude joke.”


