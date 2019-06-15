Cases against Youth Congress workers condemned

The Congress party has demanded that the Police withdraw cases registered against Youth Congress activists for reproducing a post on social media based on a newspaper report regarding rising cases of missing women in the State.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said at a press conference here on Saturday that Telangana Youth Congress general secretary and in-charge Social Media Department Venkat Gurijala and two others were falsely implicated in cases for sharing the news item.

He alleged that the Telangana Police was sending a wrong message that it would implicate people in a false cases if they ever question the functioning of State government and the police. “How can our activists be arrested when Director General of Police himself had tweeted that of 545 missing people, nearly 300 had remained untraced,” he asked.

“The missing cases along with statistics was reported by the Police Department through a press release by Swathi Lakra, IGP of Women Safety and In-charge ADG-CID, Telangana,” he said.

He claimed that of 116 missing persons, 83 could not be traced in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. and 51 out of 100 and 43 out of 87 missing persons are still untraced in Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates respectively.

Mr. Sravan also informed that a leading Telugu daily published a report on June 11 stating that 545 missing cases, especially of women and girls, have been reported in the last 10 days. Based on the report, the Youth Congress published a post (Graphic Design) questioning the functioning of State Government and Police. It was aimed at creating awareness among the people.

As an office bearer of Indian National Congress, Venkat Gurijala made an attempt to remind the responsibility of Police Department considering the gravity of the situation, he said.

Earlier, Sravan, along with TPPC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav, submitted a memorandum to Additional DG, Law and Order, Jitender demanding withdrawal of case registered against Youth Congress activists.