Case was booked against UIDAI notice recipient

Mohd Sattar Khan, the Talab Katta resident who received a notice from the Unique Identification Authority of India directing him to prove his Indian citizenship, was booked for allegedly aiding a Myanmarese Rohingya couple to fraudulently obtain Aadhaar card.

The case was booked at the Kanchan Bagh police station in 2018. It was then re-registered at the Central Crime Station later the same year.

As per the FIR, Khan allegedly helped Nazrul Islam and Parveen, both Myanmarese and residents of Balapur, to obtain fake voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards after which they applied for and were issued Indian passports.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police and in-charge of the CCS confirmed that a case was booked against Sattar. “Yes, the case was registered against Sattar. It has also been charge-sheeted,” he said.

On the other hand, Muzaffar Ullah Khan, the lawyer who is representing Sattar, said that the latter made no Aadhaar card. “No official has been booked for issuing the Aadhaar card to the Rohingya. For argument’s sake, even if Sattar guided them, how does that empower UIDAI to ask Sattar to prove his citizenship. This is only done to misguide people. Rohingya are refugees and not illegals,” he said.