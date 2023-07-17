Case registered against management for burn injuries to workers

July 17, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Shadnagar police booked a case against M/s Shrinath Rotopack Pvt. Ltd. after nine workers sustained injuries following a fire mishap on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, doctors at the private hospital in Santosh Nagar said that they need 72 hours to update about their health. Fire officials said that some of them had suffered over 50% burns in the mishap.

The workers hailed from Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra, sub-inspector of Shadnagar police Vijay Kumar said. “Their families have been informed and they will be arriving in the city by Tuesday. We are yet to know the status of their condition as the doctors have requested 72 hours to observe and attend to their injuries,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the fire control said that two fire tenders, from Shadnagar and Jadcherla fire stations, were rushed to the spot following a call at 9.13 p.m. “The mishap occurred because of overheating metallic dust. The injured individuals were initially rushed to Shadnagar government hospital. They were then shifted to a private hospital in Santosh Nagar,” said the official.

The Shadnagar police have booked a case against the management under Section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and started a probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.