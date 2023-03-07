ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

March 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Complaint lodged by Suhas at Nalgonda One Town PS

The Hindu Bureau

Complicating the internal bickering within the Congress, a case was registered against Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir Komatireddy Venakata Reddy at Nalgonda One Town police station. The case was filed by Cheruku Suhas, son of party senior leader and vice- president Cheruku Sudhakar, on Monday. The case was registered under Section 506 of IPC against the MP.

According to sources, taking a serious note of the comments and threats made by Mr. Venkata Reddy on March 5 against Mr. Sudhakar and Suhas over a phone conversation, the latter lodged a police complaint against the party Lok Sabha member.

Mr. Suhas met the superintendent of police and lodged a complaint, alleging that he had a threat to life from Mr. Venkata Reddy, who had abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Mr. Sudhakar also reportedly took the issue to the notice of the party high command.

It seems that both Mr. Sudhakar and Mr Suhas were not ready for a compromise though Mr. Venkata Reddy tried to let the issue subside by explaining that he made those comments when emotionally charged,

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US