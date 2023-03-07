Case registered against Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

March 07, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Complicating the internal bickering within the Congress, a case was registered against Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir Komatireddy Venakata Reddy at Nalgonda One Town police station. The case was filed by Cheruku Suhas, son of party senior leader and vice- president Cheruku Sudhakar, on Monday. The case was registered under Section 506 of IPC against the MP.

According to sources, taking a serious note of the comments and threats made by Mr. Venkata Reddy on March 5 against Mr. Sudhakar and Suhas over a phone conversation, the latter lodged a police complaint against the party Lok Sabha member.

Mr. Suhas met the superintendent of police and lodged a complaint, alleging that he had a threat to life from Mr. Venkata Reddy, who had abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

On the other hand, Mr. Sudhakar also reportedly took the issue to the notice of the party high command.

It seems that both Mr. Sudhakar and Mr Suhas were not ready for a compromise though Mr. Venkata Reddy tried to let the issue subside by explaining that he made those comments when emotionally charged,