Case registered against Church priest

The Chinnashankarampet police have registered a case against priest of a church for holding a mass gathering for Sunday prayers. According to police, Daniel of Guvvalapally village called people from neighboring villages to participate in Sunday prayers. Some 30 people attended the prayers. They have even locked the church door from outside to avoid public attention. The police who received a tip off broke the lock and found people in mass prayers. Police sent them back and registered a case against Daniel.