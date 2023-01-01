Case filing and pendency increase in consumer commissions

January 01, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The number of pending cases at the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission increased as compared to last year.

According to official data available on the CONFONET website, there were as many as 743 cases pending in 2021. In 2022, the number rose to 940. These cases include consumer cases, revision petitions, first appeals and appeals. The number of cases across categories filed at the State Commission too increased as compared to last year. While the number of cases filed in 2021 stood at 935, in 2022 the number rose to 1,171.

A vast majority of the cases filed in the TSCDRC pertain to insurance disputes. Data shows that 28.27% of the cases filed were insurance cases. This was followed by cases in connection with agriculture at 21.43%, and housing disputes which comprised 7.86% of the total number of cases. disputes pertaining to banking came a close fourth with 7.60% of the total cases which the TSCDRC dealt with.

The State’s 12 district consumer disputes redressal commissions too witnessed a similar trend in terms of pendency, except those in Khammam and Karimnagar. By the end of 2022 as many as 3,897 cases were pending in all district commissions.

The highest pendency was seen in Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy districts consumer disputes redressal commissions.

The three commissions in Hyderabad dealt with consumer cases putting into insurance disputes the most. The number of pending cases at the three commissions in Hyderabad stood at 1,031 cases.