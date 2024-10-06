ADVERTISEMENT

Case booked against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Published - October 06, 2024 06:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The complaint was received from Congress leader Mohammed Perwaiz Khan alias Rashed Khan

The Hindu Bureau

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the chief priest of the Dasna Devi temple.

The Nampally police registered a case against Ghaziabad-based religious figure Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

The complaint was received from Congress leader Mohammed Perwaiz Khan alias Rashed Khan, confirmed the Saifabad ACP Sanjay Kumar. The case was booked under Sections 196(1), 299, 351(2), 352 of the BNS Act. 

AIMIM seeks action against Yati Narsinghanand for hate speech

The complaint alleges that Narsinghanand made offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a speech delivered prior to the Dasara festival.

Similar complaints were made at Falaknuma, Madannapet, Habeebnagar, Golconda, Bahadurpura, Hussainialam and other police stations.

