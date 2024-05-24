Case booked against two persons for circulating fake TGSRTC logo

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rejected claims of a change in its logo after images were widely shared of social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation clarified that the logo design is in progress even as officials lodged a complaint at Chikkadpally police station against those allegedly responsible for posting images.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar rubbished claims of a change in the corporation’s logo.

Later on Thursday evening, the TGSRTC stated that a case was booked under Sections 469, 504, and 505 (1) (b) (c) of the Indian Penal Code against former director of the Digital Media Wing Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy. Section 67 of the IT Act too was invoked against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.