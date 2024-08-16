ADVERTISEMENT

Case booked against Shadnagar DI for torture of a Dalit woman in custody

Published - August 16, 2024 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Five constables were also placed under suspension following a departmental inquiry

The Hindu Bureau

 

A SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) case was booked against Shadnagar Detective Inspector Ramireddy, who was suspended for torture of a Dalit woman in custody after she was called for questioning in a property offence case. 

Five constables were also placed under suspension by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty following a departmental inquiry initiated by Shadnagar ACP NCH Rangaswamy on August 5.

Sunitha, 35, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, was summoned to the Shadnagar police station on July 28 following a theft complaint lodged by her neighbour Ubbani Nagender, a non-qualified medical practitioner, on July 24, alleging a loss of ₹4.25 lakh in cash and gold. 

According to the complainant, he and his wife, a private teacher, returned home from their work to see the rear door of their house broken into by burglars.  Gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh cash was stolen from their bedroom locker, the complainant said.

On August 4, Sunitha accused the police of torturing her and her 13-year-old son to coerce a confession about the theft and claimed they were released a week later. In response to these allegations, Shamshabad DCP B. Rajesh initiated a medico-legal case and launched an investigation.

