Case booked against Arvind

The III Town police registered a case against Member of Parliament D. Arvind for his alleged objectionable posting on Facebook on a controversial open land adjacent to a religious worship place in the city. Based on the complaint lodged by the election authorities, the police booked him under sections of election code violation. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police are likely to register another case against him for his involvement in heated argument with ACP G. Srinivas Kumar in his office on the police lathicharge on BJP workers during municipal elections on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Arvind alleged that though the posting was removed from the social media on the advice of election authorities, they registered the case.

