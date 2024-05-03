Case booked against Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy for violating poll code

May 03, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Moghalpura police of Hyderabad have booked cases against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Telangana BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy, Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Kompella Madhavi Latha and T. Yaman Singh from BJP-Hyderabad. The case was booked following a complaint stating that the Union Minister and others were seen with a few minor girls holding the BJP flag, violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

The complaint was sent by TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan to the Election Commission Coordination Committee via an e-mail which was also sent to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

“The Election Commission recently directed the political parties not to use the services of children and their participation in election-related propaganda or activities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in an election rally from Ladarwaza to Sudha Talkies on May 1 in Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency in Telangana State. The rally concluded with a public meeting at Sudha Talkies where you can find a few children along with Amit Shah on the dais. One of the children was seen displaying BJP symbol. This is a clear violation of guidelines of the Election Commission,” said the e-mail.

Responding to the complaint, the EC ordered the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy issued orders to South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra to investigate and submit a report. Following the orders, Moghalpura police booked a case under section 188 of the IPC.