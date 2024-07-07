Case against YouTuber for sexually inappropriate remarks on a girl child

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case and are coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh police following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s intervention in the online outrage involving YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu and his friends making inappropriate jokes concerning a girl child. Following widespread online outrage, YouTuber Praneeth posted an apology online.

The incident, involving the YouTuber holding an online group call with his friends and reacting to short content and making sexually inappropriate remarks about a video of a father and a daughter, was amplified by actor Sai Dharam Tej on ‘X’.

Sai Dharam quote-tweeted on a post showing a video from their YouTube channel and asked the State government to look into the matter. “This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun and Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour. I sincerely request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumala and Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu and @naralokesh Garu to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future,” he posted.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded to the actor’s post and wrote, “Thank you for bringing to our notice this issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is the utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action.”

Responding to his tweet, the Women Safety Wing of Telangana police said, “A case has already been registered with the Telangana’s Cyber Security Bureau and is being actively investigated. We are also constantly in contact with our counterparts in the A.P. police for their cooperation in the matter. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” they said.

Acase has already been registered @TGCyberBureau & we're actively investigating it. We're also constantly in contact with our counterparts in @APPOLICE100 for their cooperation in the matter. Strict action will be taken against the accused. @revanth_anumula@TelanganaDGPhttps://t.co/KHXSsfQRF8 — Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police (@tg_womensafety) July 7, 2024

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Manchu also reacted to Sai Dharam’s tweet and said, “It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting, but also dangerous. Child safety and women’s protection must be our top priorities. Silence and inaction are not options.”

Meanwhile, YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu issued an apology and said that he has edited out the ‘problematic’ part of the clip. “Edited out the problematic part from the video. Unconditionally and unambiguously apologetic about the lapse in judgement. As a creator, my attempt is always to put a smile. Unfortunately, this time I have crossed the line between what is dark and what is distasteful,” he said.

Edited out the problematic part from the video. Unconditionally and unambiguously apologetic about the lapse in judgment. As a creator, my attempt is always to put a smile. Unfortunately this time I have crossed the line between what is dark and what is distasteful. — Praneeth Hanumantwo (@phanumantwo) July 6, 2024

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta also took to ‘X’ and posted, “Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau and strict actions will follow. We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team @TelanganaCOPs is diligently identifying them. Telangana Govt @TelanganaCMO and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about #ChildSafety and responsible social media use.”